First cantilever swimming pool in Cayman

As the thrust to pull ultra high net-worth individuals to the country continues, local contractors are stepping up the wow factor in their developments. This comes as the team at FINN condominiums on South Church Street recently installed Cayman’s first glass bottom over-hanging swimming pool, it’s forty-two feet above sea level. FINN sales and marketing manager Nadege Parent said installing the 12,000 lb swimming pool was no easy task.

“It’s a 75-ft long pool that’s made of glass and stainless steel, and we have to insert it into the building on the third level, put in and position it into place. So very difficult especially that it weighs 12,000 pounds and it takes two cranes and of course a very large strong team,” said Ms. Parent. She said the pool will be ready by Easter next year.

