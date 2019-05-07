First full year of Ombudsman’s Office detailed in year in review report

A new report from the Office of the Ombudsman presents a snapshot of the independent watchdog’s first full year in operation.

According to its year in review report, the Ombudsman took on 230 cases in 2018, and carried an additional 17 cases forward from previous years. Of these 247 cases, just over two-thirds (155) were closed in 2018.

In addition to the casework, the Ombudsman’s Office also fielded another 229 inquiries in 2018.

“2018 is a pretty decent snapshot of what the kind of work that we are going to be doing, what it looks like,” said Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston.

With her office’s first full year of operations in the books, she told Cayman 27 the year in review report shows the independent watchdog is already accomplishing meaningful work.

“We thought it was important to let people know that we are here, we are getting cases through, we are hopefully contributing to the public in the sense that if they have a concern about government or police that they can come and talk to us,” said Ms. Hermiston.

Of the 230 cases received by the Ombudsman’s Office in 2018, 143 were filed under police complaints.

But Ms. Hermiston pointed out that only 40 to 50 of these complaints originated in 2018.

“We inherited complaints that went back to 2010, and they were just sitting waiting for us because there was no authority who was tasked with actually looking at those complaints, so we are reaching back a long way and we have 100+ historical complaints that put us behind the eight ball right to start,” said Ms. Hermiston.

She said several cases have reached conclusion through so-called informal resolutions.

“We push all of those to an informal resolution when it is appropriate, and then sometimes it just isn’t for a variety of reasons and we don’t hesitate then to move it into a formal investigation stage,” said Ms. Hermiston.

She said as the public becomes more aware of the Ombudsman’s Office and its role as a complaints clearinghouse, the Office’s caseload could increase.

“It’s hard to tell,” said Ms. Hermiston. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a little bit more publicity results in some additional complaints.”

The Ombudsman’s Office currently has four key areas of responsibility: Freedom of information, maladministration, police complaints, and whistle-blower protection.

Ms. Hermiston said she anticipates a fifth category, data protection, will be added later this year.

