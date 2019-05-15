Tomlinson Furniture
Fishing: Hall of Famer Sapp reels in one of eight marlin at Billfish Rundown opener

May 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
National Football League Hall of Famer Warren Sapp wore his unforgettable smile as his boat ‘Trading Time’ docked at The Crescent at Camana Bay for day one of the inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown.

Sapp reeled in a blue marlin, caught and released at 11:41 a.m., good for fourth overall out of eighteen boats after one day of fishing.

“It was a pretty easy, it hit the immediate rigger, it went off, they cleared the lines and I just brought it to the boat,” said Sapp. “There’s nothing like fishing in the Cayman Islands. It was a beautiful day, water was perfect. Not too hot, it was perfect. I’ll be back at it tomorrow. It wasn’t a Hall of Famer, but it was definitely a pro bowler.”

A total of eight boats caught one Blue Marlin each tallying 175 points, giving ‘Uno Mas’ the Billfish release points lead with the earliest catch of the group at 10:04 a.m. ‘Wild Card’ caught the sole sailfish Tuesday, good for 100 points.

In God’s Hands’ Jonathan Jackson caught the heaviest tuna on the day weighing 72.1 lbs, while Infinity enjoyed a good day on the water as angler Cody Barnett reeled in two yellowfin tuna, 58.6 and 58.8 lbs, while Lee Jones caught a 20.5 lb wahoo. Liquid Limo’s Kimbert Carter caught the sole dolphin of legal weight at 15.5 lbs.

A total of 183 anglers on 41 teams have registered for the three-day event which concludes Friday (17 May).

View all the results here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

