Fishing: Uno Mas, Happy Days locked atop Billfish release standings on day two

The inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown is set for a thrilling finale.

Florida-based ‘Unos Mas’ and local fishermen ‘Happy Days’ reeled in one Blue Marlin each on day two Wednesday (15 May), tying for billfish releases after two days of competition with 375 points. Happy Days’ catch, reeled in by angler Paul Kingsley-Bates, was under scrutiny Wednesday (15 May) during the verification process as the videotape of the catch did not clearly show the daily wristband on the angler, and had an obstructed view of the release. The catch was clocked at 11:47 a.m., and was eventually approved.

“We were just off Rum Point, put our lines out and Marlin took it straight away,” Kingsley-Bates told Cayman 27. “It took about 40 minutes to get it in, a couple of jumps but it came in easy. We watched the video for a couple of hours, so we sent it in early. We were pretty sure it was ok, but it was a 50/50 at one point. We didn’t take the fish and release it as we did before, but when we looked at it in slow motion, we saw it was fine. We have got a whole days rest, so we will be rocking it Friday.”

Uno Mas angler Sean Gallagher waited into the late hours of day two, registering his Blue Marlin at 3:11 p.m.

“It was kind of slow, but we got one bite and we caught it,” Gallagher told Cayman 27. “The water is great, there is a lot of grass which makes it difficult to fish how you want to fish. We probably got to catch two the last day to win. At least one for sure.”

The boat with the most billfish releases is set to win $100,000, with the captain receiving an added $10,000.

On day one, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp made waves as one of ten anglers to reel in Blue Marlin. The tournament has already netted the highest tally of blue marlins caught and released over just two days of fishing for any Cayman Islands angling tournament this season.

After two days, ‘In God’s Hands’ Jonathan Jackson currently leads the heaviest Yellowfin Tuna for his 72.1 lb catch, while Who’s Ya Daddy’s Stephen Ebanks currently has the heaviest dolphin at 18.5 lbs. Infinity’s Lee Jones has caught the heaviest wahoo at 30.5 lbs. All three catches can potentially net anglers $10,000 each.

View all the results here.

