FLOW, CIASA renew partnership with 32nd 800m Sea Swim

May 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
We speak with Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association President Michael Lockwood and FLOW’s Vanessa Bodden at the 32nd FLOW 800m Sea Swim.

