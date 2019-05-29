Former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga passes on

A regional leader is lost.

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Phillip George Seaga has died.

The Jamaican Government announced Mr. Seaga’s passing on Tuesday (28 May).

They said he was receiving treatment in the United States and his family was with him when he died.

He was Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush expressed sadness at Mr. Seaga’s sudden death.

“I knew that his life as Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition was good for Jamaica. I had cause to counsel with him on several occasions for regional and international matters – his thought processes were always on target for the issue. I’ve counted him, my friend,” said Mr. Bush.

Late Tuesday (28 May) evening Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin issued a statement on Mr. Seaga’s passing. He too said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Mr. Seaga’s passing.

“He will be remembered as a great and respected Caribbean Leader and as one of Jamaica’s outstanding politicians. He was the only remaining member of the team who drafted the Constitution when Jamaica gained independence from the UK in 1962 and one of the longest serving Members of the Parliament, not just in Jamaica but in the Caribbean, holding his seat in West Kingston for over 43 years. That is no mean feat in politics,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister. Today marked his 89th birthday.

Read the Premier’s statement:

Condolences Edward Seaga

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

