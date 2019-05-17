Free screenings offered Friday at HSA speech therapy open house

Friday (17 May) the Health Services Authority is hosting a Speech Therapy Open House, offering complimentary screenings for both children and adults to help flag any challenges.

“If we can’t express our needs and our wants and our desires, we’re pretty much going to be frustrated,” said HSA Speech and language therapist Raven Williams.

She told Cayman 27 help exists for those with communication disorders.

“We are here and willing to provide strategies, willing to provide focus, 1 to 1 intervention if necessary to help persons be able to communicate better,” said Ms. Williams.

Friday (17 May), the HSA is offering free developmental screenings for children and cognitive linguistic screenings for adults.

“This just gives them an opportunity to say, is it worth it for me to come to speech therapy? And is speech therapy something that can support my quality-of-life?” said HSA speech and language pathologist Faith Gealey.

Specific data about communications disorders doesn’t exist for Cayman, but she said it’s likely comparable to the global rate.

“About one in 12 to 14 people have some type of communication disorder or swallowing disorder, and that is across the lifespan,” said Ms. Gealey.

She said many degenerative conditions like ALS, Parkinson’s, and dementia can compound communication disorders.

“Communication is everything and we always say this little quote: communication, we don’t really realize the importance of it until it’s gone,” said Ms. Williams.

Ms. Williams and Ms. Gealy will both be offering professional feedback during Friday’s free screenings (17 May).

The Speech Therapy open house is 17 May, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

