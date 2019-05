The country’s financial performance numbers are in for the first three months of the year.

Government said the unaudited figures released by the Finance Ministry have exceeded expectations.

They show 2019 has started with a surplus of $216.8 million.

That’s more than $44 million more than it had expected.

The increase in revenue was largely due to a hike in stamp duty.

Government also spent less on civil service expenditure.

Read the CIG statement:

