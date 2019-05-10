GT stabbing suspect in court

One of two suspects held in Saturday’s (4 May) stabbing in George Town heads before the magistrate.

Two men were wounded in that incident.

It happened near the George Town library.

On Wednesday (8 May) a 22-year-old George Town man appeared on charges including common assault, wounding with intent, escaping lawful custody, and robbery.

The second suspect, a 52-year-old, Bodden Town man, is yet to be charged.

The George Town man was remanded into custody.

He returns to court on 17 May.

