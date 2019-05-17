Tomlinson Furniture
High-awareness cancers are among most reported, says Cancer Registry

May 16, 2019
Joe Avary
Breast Cancer is Cayman’s most commonly reported type of cancer, but the Cancer Registry told Cayman 27 that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the most prevalent.

The Cancer Registry said more than 400 cases are now included on its rolls, but that’s not enough data to paint an accurate portrait of local cancer trends. Cayman’s five most commonly reported types are all relatively high-awareness cancers, said Cancer Registrar Amanda Nicholson.

“Lung Cancer is one of the most commonly reported cancer is worldwide, but we don’t have many of those reported to our registry,” said Ms. Nicholson. “Cancer awareness plays a huge part.”

The top 5 most commonly reported cancers are breast cancer, with 36% of reported cases.

Colon cancer, cancers of the blood, prostate cancer, and ovarian cancer round out the top five, with each representing less than ten percent of registered cases.

