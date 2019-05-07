HSA reaches goal of clean audit from AGO

The Health Services Authority told Cayman 27 it has achieved a major milestone: a clean audit opinion from the Auditor General’s office.

The HSA said achieving this first unmodified audit opinion, the best outcome that can be obtained, was one of its top priorities for 2018.

The HSA said strengthening ongoing policy and procedures training and improving the collections process both contributed to the quality and reliability of its financial information.

