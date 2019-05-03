Tomlinson Furniture
In letter to Premier, CPR Cayman warns of entering binding port contracts

May 2, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

As it nears its goal of 5,288 signatures, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman has asked government not to enter into any binding port contracts until after a referendum takes place.

In a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin, CPR Cayman said it expects to have collected signatures from more than one quarter of the electorate in a matter of weeks.

“We look forward to the disclosure of all details related to the proposed project in their most current form to ensure our people have the right to make an informed decision at the time of the vote,” reads the letter in part.

The premier’s office did not respond to our request for comment.

Read the full text of the letter here 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

