Intercepting the drug route: Jamaica’s top cop says nabbing smugglers before they touch Cayman shores key

During 2018, police seized more than 2000 pounds of ganja last year, most of which came by boat from Jamaica.

What is less known is that several more hundreds of pounds of ganja were intercepted by our neighbours, before smugglers could set sail.

A visit to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s marine base will reveal some two dozen seized vessels. Most which were once used as drug canoes. Visiting Jamaica Police Commissioner Major General Anthony Anderson, says back in Jamaica some drug boats don’t get the chance to make it out of port.

“We deal with marijuana and its production at the source,” said Commissioner Anderson. He added, “We’ve been doing a number of interdiction exercises when they [drug smugglers] have bulked it together for export, and then also we work closely with the Jamaica Defence Force to monitor the maritime space between Cayman and Jamaica.”

Some of the boats that make it out of Jamaica are intercepted when they arrive here and modern forensic science helps to link criminal activity across different jurisdictions.

Kirsten Charlson, DNA Labs International, explained, “We’ve actually gotten DNA off of money from law enforcement in the islands that have exchanged hands in transactions. So with that, they can compare it to the database, and with that includes peace of drugs and weapons.”

But with so many options open to law enforcement commissioner Anderson said the criminals still have an edge.

“These networks are very agile, and sometimes when you are dealing with national government sovereignty regional issues you are not quite as agile,” he said.

The commissioner said greater regional cooperation could help to close the net on ocean-bound drug runners.

Cayman’s new coast guard unit is expected to come online later this year, which will see border patrols increased.

