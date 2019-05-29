Jellyfish stings prompt warning at Stingray City, North Sound barrier reef

The Department of Environment is warning beachgoers to be careful at Stingray City sandbar and the North Sound barrier reef on Tuesday (28 May).

It comes as two people are treated for jellyfish stings on Monday (27 May).

The Department of Environment said the stings were caused by Sea Wasps.

They are a small jellyfish species, generally two to three inches long.

They are nearly transparent, making them difficult to see.

The DOE said they are rare in Cayman waters. They are occasionally found off the coastal waters of Florida, Bahamas and other areas of the Caribbean. They said the recent weather may have brought them into the North Sound.

Sea Wasps deliver a painful sting leaving welts and redness if they contact bare skin.

You can treat stings with white vinegar.

But if the reaction to the stings become severe, you should seek medical attention.

Read the DOE statement:

DoE ADVISORY – jellyfish stings (1)

