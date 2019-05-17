Jury rules James Knapp died by natural causes

The Coroner’s court has determined that entrepreneur James Christopher Knapp died by natural causes. The unanimous verdict was returned just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (16 May), nearly nine months after Mr. Knapp’s death.

Just after 8 a.m. 17 October 2018, 68-year-old Knapp went to take a swim at the Seven-Mile Beach. Twenty minutes later he was found unresponsive and floating face down in the water.

An autopsy revealed Mr. Knapp’s cause of death was drowning by sea water. When giving evidence in court Dr. Shravan Kumar Jyoti told the jury, Mr. Knapp experienced sudden bleeding throughout several parts of his brain.

Dr. Jyoti said the bleeding was the result of a case of spontaneous subarachnoid haemorrhage, which is very rare. Dr. Jyoti said 4 to 5 percent of spontaneous deaths result from subarachnoid haemorrhage.

When directing the jury Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez told them they had three choices; either death by natural causes, death by misadventure or an open verdict.

The unanimous verdict of death by natural causes was reached because the jury felt the haemorrhage, was the underlying factor that caused Mr. Knapp to become unconscious and thereby drown.

In 1996 Mr. Knapp has first moved to Cayman with his wife.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

