Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Cup manager Ryan Borczon talks tennis

May 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After a one year hiatus, The Cayman Cup returns to Grand Cayman for a fourth year 13-18 May at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

We speak with Tournament Manager Ryan Borczon about this week’s Under-18 men’s and women’s draw, in addition to the doubles exhibition that will feature two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Daniel Nestor.

Finals for both singles and doubles are set for Friday at 6:00 p.m, while at noon Saturday (18 May) Nestor will team with Association of Tennis Players (ATP) former top-100 Jesse Witten of the United States against Cayman Islands amateur Callum Theaker and CITC pro Mica Koll.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

