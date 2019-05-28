Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: Mervin Smith on the return of Under-15 Youth Cup

May 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup is returning to the pitch.

The eight-team regional football tournament will feature defending champions D.C. United, along with 2017 winner Cuba along with five other regional academies and host Cayman over five days of play on both Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman.

Co-Founder of the tournament, West Bay Sports Foundation’s Mervin Smith joins us to preview the draw which kicks off Tuesday 4 June.

View the entire schedule here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: