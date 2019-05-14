Tomlinson Furniture
Let’s Talk Sports: Netball looks to build on successful experience abroad

May 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) senior national team are hoping vital international experience gained at the 2019 Netball Europe Open Challenge will translate into continued success.

The tournament, held 9-12 May at the National Sports Centre on Douglas, Isle of Man, saw seven teams play six games over four days, with the Cayman Islands finishing fifth overall with a record  of 2-4. We speak with Goal scorer Kay Copeland, who notched Co-Player of the Tournament honours, as well as co-captains Nicole Pringle and Tishelle Logan about the tour.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

