Let’s Talk Sports: Netball looks to build on successful experience abroad

The Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) senior national team are hoping vital international experience gained at the 2019 Netball Europe Open Challenge will translate into continued success.
The tournament, held 9-12 May at the National Sports Centre on Douglas, Isle of Man, saw seven teams play six games over four days, with the Cayman Islands finishing fifth overall with a record of 2-4. We speak with Goal scorer Kay Copeland, who notched Co-Player of the Tournament honours, as well as co-captains Nicole Pringle and Tishelle Logan about the tour.
