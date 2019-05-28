Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: Rugby’s Edward Westin & Lachlan Cowdroy on Freeport Jr. International

May 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Rugby & Football Union (CRFU) junior programme has returned from the Freeport Junior International Rugby Fest with promising results.

The annual trip featured six Cayman Islands teams competing in three age divisions against three Bahamas-based teams over two days of competition 18-19 May.

Youth Development Manager Edward Westin and Under-14 rugger Lachlan Cowdroy join us to discuss both the tournament, and the progress of Cayman Rugby’s youth programme.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: