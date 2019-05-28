Let’s Talk Sports: Rugby’s Edward Westin & Lachlan Cowdroy on Freeport Jr. International

The Cayman Rugby & Football Union (CRFU) junior programme has returned from the Freeport Junior International Rugby Fest with promising results.
The annual trip featured six Cayman Islands teams competing in three age divisions against three Bahamas-based teams over two days of competition 18-19 May.
Youth Development Manager Edward Westin and Under-14 rugger Lachlan Cowdroy join us to discuss both the tournament, and the progress of Cayman Rugby’s youth programme.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.