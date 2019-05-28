Let’s Talk Sports: Wray, Brown reflect on successful freshman year

Cayman Islands freshman Rasheem Brown and Shalysa Wray are shifting their focus to international competition after a success collegiate debut that culminated in All-American honours in the outdoor track and field championships.

Brown, 19, became the sixteenth hurdler in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) history to win both the indoor and outdoor hurdling title in the same year for Milligan College, while 19-year old Wray became just the second Xavier-Louisiana sprinter in school history to win multiple All-American honours at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships.

Now, both Brown and Wray hope to compete at the Pan American Junior Championships, while striving to make the cut for this summer’s IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

