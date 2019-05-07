Tomlinson Furniture
LTS: Optimist sailors make waves at international regattas

May 7, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands Sailing Club and the National Sailing Centre national optimists are making waves!

13-year old Jaspar Nielsen (left) finished 67th overall in the Senior Fleet out of 1,000 sailors at the 37th Lake Garda Meeting in Italy. Nielsen also scored his first international win in his second race at the Opti Spring Regatta in Port Zélande, Netherlands, finishing 70th overall.

Also in The Netherlands, 12-year old Xavier Marshall (right) placed 103rd out of 223 sailors. He followed that by placing 130th overall out of 287 silver fleet sailors at Lake Garda.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

