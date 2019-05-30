A 19-year-old George Town man finds himself before the summary court for assaulting police. He is facing two counts of that charge. Plus one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, resisting arrest and insulting the modesty of a woman. The charges stem from an incident on Monday on Eastern Avenue. The officers were dealing with an altercation between the man and a woman when the scuffle occurred.
Man before courts for assaulting police
May 29, 2019
1 Min Read
