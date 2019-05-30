Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Man before courts for assaulting police

May 29, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A 19-year-old George Town man finds himself before the summary court for assaulting police. He is facing two counts of that charge. Plus one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, resisting arrest and insulting the modesty of a woman. The charges stem from an incident on Monday on Eastern Avenue.  The officers were dealing with an altercation between the man and a woman when the scuffle occurred.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: