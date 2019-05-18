Man found dead in car in George Town

A man is found dead in a car in George Town on Friday (17 May).

His cause of death is unknown. Police said they cannot confirm nor deny if foul play is suspected. This, as they said, their inquiries have just begun. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The man was found at the Lakeside apartment complex off Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Fire officers had to cut open the white Honda mini-van for EMTs to treat the man.

However, he was pronounced dead a short while later. Friday afternoon investigators were seen searching an apartment in the complex.

No further details were released by police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

