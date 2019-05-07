Tomlinson Furniture
Masqueraders share mixed views on return to one Carnival day

May 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Mixed views as government announce a return to one Carnival day starting next year.
On the eve of Batabano Friday (3 May) government said it will be moving to have the event, as well as, CayMAS on the same day going forward.
Saturday (4 May) revelers took over West Bay Road for the annual Batabano Street parade, we asked for their views on the change.
“I am so excited about the two Carnivals coming back together because obviously, the segregation is ridiculous. It’s Carnival, it’s unity, it’s everyone coming together. It is better to just have it united,” said masquerader  Laura Gartner.

Another reveler who only gave her name as Jessica disagreed.

“No, I think they should keep both. I have not done CayMAS yet, but I have heard it is very nice. So I think they should keep them separate,” she said.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

