McLean outlines priorities as Opposition Leader

East End MLA Hon. Arden McLean is settling into his new role of holding the reins on the opposition bench.

The veteran politician took his oath of office as Opposition Leader last week replacing North Side MLA Ezzard Miller.

On Thursday (30 May) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Mr. McLean to discuss his new role and his priorities as leader.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

