McLean takes oath as Opposition Leader

East End MLA Arden McLean is the country’s new Opposition Leader.

The political veteran officially took his oath of office Thursday (23 May) ending weeks of speculation.

He replaces North Side MLA Ezzard Miller.

In an Opposition statement Thursday, Mr. McLean said: “I am humbled that my fellow Independent Members have honoured the succession plan we agreed some 23 months ago. I look forward to working with them all to ensure that Cayman’s success story, is shared by everyone. I know this won’t be an easy task, as regrettably, we have individuals in the system that are hell-bent on preserving Cayman Islands prosperity for a select few. However, as I have learned from my time at sea, ” a smooth sea, never made a skilled sailor” so I am battle ready.”

Mr. McLean received his instrument of appointment during a brief ceremony at the Governor’s Office.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo has also returned to the post of deputy Opposition Leader.

He resigned from that role a couple of months ago.

Mr. Miller stepped down earlier this month due to, what he called, a lack of cohesion among members.

Read the full statements below on Mr. McLean's appointment:

Hon. Arden McLean is New Opposition Leader

Press Release 23 May 2019, Leader of the Opposition

