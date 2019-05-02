Miller calls for medical bills waiver for elderly, poor relief clients

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller calls for Caymanians in certain categories to be freed of all medical bills owed to the government.

His call comes on the heels of his criticism of government’s decision to waive backlogged licensing fees.

On Wednesday (1 May) he made the call in a statement which he issued in his capacity as MLA and, not as Opposition Leader.

He said he wants government’s generosity for forgiving licensing fees to be extended to cover the medical bills of Caymanians; Over the age of 60, those on an income below the minimum wage, those on government poor relief, or those who just don’t have adequate health insurance coverage.

We reached out to the government for comment on Mr. Miller’s call. We are awaiting a response.

Read Mr. Miller’s full statement:

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller calls on Government to write off Certain Unpaid Medical Bills

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

