Miller: It’s not the end

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller says his departure from the role as Leader of the Opposition will allow him to refocus his efforts. He says topping his list of priorities is his constituency, followed closely by his desire to create a new political party the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance.

Mr. Miller announced his resignation from the post, by way of a press release on 2 May 2019. Mr. Miller tells Cayman 27 he wrote to H.E. Governor Martin Roper, notifying him of his resolve to vacate the position by 31 May 2019.

In his statement, Mr. Miller said, “It has become increasingly clear that the level of cohesion, industry and commitment necessary for any opposition to serve in the best interest of all the people of these islands is not possible given the current state of independent members who made up the group.”

Mr. Miller did not explicitly say what transpired within the Opposition camps that led to the break down in ‘cohesion, industry and commitment’. His departure from the role comes weeks after Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo stepped down as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. At the time of his departure from said position, Mr. Suckoo cited leadership concerns within the opposition team as a critical factor for why he left.

Mr. Miller has not stated whether he intends to stay on as a member of the Official Opposition, or if he will cease his affiliation with the group while he continues to sit on the opposition benches. However, he does say he is pleased with his accomplishments.

He said, “I am proud of my leadership despite the challenges of the accomplishments of the official opposition under my leadership both locally and internationally.”

BACKGROUND

The 2009 Cayman Islands Constitution Order gives the Governor the power to appoint a Leader of the Opposition. However, once in Office removing said person from the role can only be done if he or she ceases to be a Member of the Legislative Assembly, or if they become a member of Cabinet or if they resigned. The Office of the Leader of the Opposition will also become vacant when the Assembly meets for the first time after a general election.

ANALYSIS

What this means is as long as Mr. Miller meets the requirements to hold the Office of the Leader of the Opposition; the only way for him to be removed is for him to resign. Mr. Miller said he is willingly stepping aside from the position.

Cayman 27 contacted several members of the Opposition they declined to comment at the time, saying instead that a statement would be released in the coming days.

