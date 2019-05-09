Tomlinson Furniture
News Politics

Miller steps down from PAC

May 8, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Ezzard Miller steps down.

Mr. Miller tells Cayman 27 his decision is out of respect for the traditional Westminster system of Government.

“The Chairman of the PAC is either the Leader of the Opposition or comes from his group,” said Mr. Miller.

“I think, to be honest with myself and keeping to my mantra I need to resign get out the way, and let them decide from their group who wants to be the chairman,” he added.

On 1 May, Mr. Miller announced his resignation from the position of Opposition Leader. He vowed to vacate the role by the end of May. The timeline for when Mr. Miller will be stepping aside from the PAC is less clear.

He said he will cease to be PAC Chairman as of 10 a.m. on at the Committee’s next sitting in June, however, no exact date for that session has been provided.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: