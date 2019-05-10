Tomlinson Furniture
Miller to wash hands of Opposition members

May 9, 2019
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says once he vacates the post, he is washing his hands of the other official opposition members. On 1 May Mr. Miller announced his formal resignation from the position. He claimes a lack of ‘cohesion and industry’ were the driving forces behind his decision.

“I don’t have any interest in building anything with them. I’ve tried,” said Mr. Miller. “I’ve given them 150%. I am satisfied that I have spent an inordinate amount of time trying to keep that group together” he added.

Mr. Miller said his focus is now directed to getting his political party, the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance, off the ground. Mr. Miller added he intends to field candidates in all 19 constituencies and he has only two requirements.

“Integrity, integrity, integrity and Caymanian,” said Mr. Miller.

 

 

