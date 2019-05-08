Minister denies conflict in coastal works approval

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour says the only business he owns is registered and available for public viewing at the Legislative Assembly.

In December, Mr. Seymour faced claims of conflict in a judicial review application that sought to overturn a coastal works license granted to Marcus Cumber, according to media reports.

Mr. Seymour, in a press release issued Monday (6 May), said he has no business relationship with Mr. Cumber, and the application – originally made in 2014 – received Cabinet approval only after revisions, including downsizing the scale of dredging by 90%.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

