MLA proposal to add questions to referendum stirs mixed reactions

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan Thursday night (30 May) re-issued his proposal to poll the public on other issues of national importance, like skyscrapers and gambling, if and when the Cruise Port Referendum goes forward.

The idea stirred mixed opinions.

“If we could add some more topics having to do with everything from gambling to same-sex marriage or whatever, it might get people to go,” said Cathy Church.

CPR Cayman’s Mario Rankin was less receptive to Mr. Bryan’s proposal.

“If we go and dilute it down with all these other questions, we are going to get the issue of national importance,” he said.

Mr. Bryan told Cayman 27 he aims to put his proposal forward as a motion.

