Mother of two fights off would be burglar

A North Side mother of two is left with minor scratches after fighting off a would-be burglar in the middle of the night.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday (1 May) around 2:30 a.m. the woman, who was at home with her children, realized someone had entered her house.

The would-be thief tried to steal a handbag it appears. When she confronted the suspect, a struggle ensued. The man ran from the house in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God.

The suspect is described as 5’ feet tall and brown complexion. He was wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.

