Crime News

Multi-vehicle collision in George Town

May 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
At least six vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday (7 May) evening along North Sound Road in George Town.

Emergency crews and police were on the scene.

The two lanes of North Sound Road heading towards the Al Thompson roundabout were cordoned off in the vicinity of the collision.

The RCIPS is yet to release information on the collision. It is unclear how many people were injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast Wednesday (8 May) for the full story.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

