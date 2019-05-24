Myles found guilty of pimping related charges

The court finds a George Town man guilty of living off the earnings of prostitution.

Wayne Carlos Myles was convicted on six of 11 charges laid against him for what’s commonly called pimping.

The 39-year-old man was charged with the offences after police found messages on his cellphone negotiating prices for clients for sexual services from women.

That phone was seized by police in a drug case.

Mr. Myles denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Mr. Myles returns to court in June for sentencing.

