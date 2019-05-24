Tomlinson Furniture
Myles found guilty of pimping related charges

May 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The court finds a George Town man guilty of living off the earnings of prostitution.
Wayne Carlos Myles was convicted on six of 11 charges laid against him for what’s commonly called pimping.
The 39-year-old man was charged with the offences after police found messages on his cellphone negotiating prices for clients for sexual services from women.
That phone was seized by police in a drug case.
Mr. Myles denied all the allegations leveled against him.
Mr. Myles returns to court in June for sentencing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

