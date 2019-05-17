National robotics team on the cards, plans to compete in Dubai

Dart Minds Inspired is forming Cayman’s first robotic national team.

It follows the Rover Ruckus Robotic challenge over the weekend. Those at minds inspired said one student from each high school on the island will go through a nomination process from their peers and teachers to see who will represent Cayman at the first Global Challenge. Dart Enterprises Senior Manager of Education programmes Glenda McTaggart said she’s excited about the team.

“Both public and private schools will make up the team. So that’s really exciting for us as well that we will have a really nice diverse group of girls and students from all the different schools, coming together to form one national team and that national team is going to Dubai this year,” said Ms. McTaggart. The team will be competing at the first Global Challenge in October.

