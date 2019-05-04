NCVO kids take to the soil

Children at the National Council of Voluntary Organizations (NCVO) plant the first seeds for the seed to plate programme initiated by Food Revolution. The aim of the programme is to not only introduce the kids to healthy food options, but also teach the children a sense of responsibility through caring for the plants. NCVO’s director Heather Tatum said the project also has an educational element.

“We will use them for cooking projects with the children and use them for cooking the kitchen like its gonna be amazing there gonna learn all the benefits of the fruits and the vegetables and what they’re good for in their bodies,” said Mr. Tatum. Once the seeds have grown into trees the students will harvest its fruits and vegetables, Ms. Tatum said the kids will start eating the fruits of their labour in a couple of months.

