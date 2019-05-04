Tomlinson Furniture
NCVO kids take to the soil

May 3, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Children at the National Council of Voluntary Organizations (NCVO) plant the first seeds for the seed to plate programme initiated by Food Revolution. The aim of the programme is to not only introduce the kids to healthy food options, but also teach the children a sense of responsibility through caring for the plants. NCVO’s director Heather Tatum said the project also has an educational element.

“We will use them for cooking projects with the children and use them for cooking the kitchen like its gonna be amazing there gonna learn all the benefits of the fruits and the vegetables and what they’re good for in their bodies,” said Mr. Tatum. Once the seeds have grown into trees the students will harvest its fruits and vegetables, Ms. Tatum said the kids will start eating the fruits of their labour in a couple of months.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

