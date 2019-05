The search is on for a 50-year-old Nigerian man wanted for fraud. Kenneth Emeka Ajana arrived in Cayman Thursday, 23 May, less than a week ago.

Police said he is dark in complexion, heavy build and about five feet eight inches.

Police did not disclose the details surrounding the alleged fraud.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Anaja or may know his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant John Williams at 926-0646.

