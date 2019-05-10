Tomlinson Furniture
No cause for alarm on Opposition benches

May 9, 2019
Andrel Harris
Former Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo, says there is no cause for alarm on the Opposition benches.

“There is no crisis in the opposition. Every one of us is capable of moving the opposition forward,” said Mr. Suckoo.

His comments come one week after the current Opposition Leader, Hon. Ezzard Miller, vowed to vacate the post at the end of the month. Mr. Miller’s original announcement was followed up by another resignation this time from the role as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Official Opposition team originally comprised of Ezzard Miller, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Arden McLean and Chirs Saunders. Now that Mr. Miller is parting ways with the group, a degree of uncertainty surrounding succession has settled in.

Mr. Miller tells Cayman 27’s he has reason to believe the new opposition group will be headed up by East End MLA Arden McLean. It will also see Mr. Suckoo returning to the role as deputy Opposition Leader.

The remaining members of the Opposition have declined to comment on the matter, saying instead that an official statement will be made in the coming days.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

