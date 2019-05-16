Tomlinson Furniture
No word on charges as boat crash investigation stretches into 4th month

May 15, 2019
Joe Avary
Still no word on whether charges will be filed after a January boat crash near the wreck of the Kittiwake.

The Joint Marine Unit investigation into the boat crash is now in its fourth month.

Witnesses told Cayman 27 no one was at the helm of the Cathy Church Photo Centre dive boat when it crashed at high speed into the port side of a moored dive vessel.

Snorkellers were in the water at the time of the crash, said, witnesses.

Police told Cayman 27 the matter will be submitted to the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

