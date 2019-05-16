No word on charges as boat crash investigation stretches into 4th month

Still no word on whether charges will be filed after a January boat crash near the wreck of the Kittiwake.

The Joint Marine Unit investigation into the boat crash is now in its fourth month.

Witnesses told Cayman 27 no one was at the helm of the Cathy Church Photo Centre dive boat when it crashed at high speed into the port side of a moored dive vessel.

Snorkellers were in the water at the time of the crash, said, witnesses.

Police told Cayman 27 the matter will be submitted to the Department of Public Prosecutions.

