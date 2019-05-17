ORIA runway expansion bidding process opens

Bids are now open for the runaway expansion project at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Officials at the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) say the bidding process seeks to identify a suitable contractor who will be able to extend the airstrip by some 400 ft.

The project will be broken down into five distinct areas; milling and re-paving the existing runway surface, expanding the runway, filling in the ponds on the current property, establishing a robust perimetre road and finally and easterly expansion of the international ramp.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said his team’s goal is to have the project completed in a timely and safe manner; while still producing the highest quality end product.

The project is expected to kick off on 2 September 2019 through to 23 October 2019.

To facilitate the project the airport will be closed once per week between Monday at 10 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 a.m.. This means Tuesdays will see the airport runway shut down to commercial flights.

CIAA officials said Tuesdays are the slowest days for the ORIA.

The impact of the upgrade on travelers remains unknown, but the authority expects it to minimal. The CIAA has committed to relocating the animals that currently live in the property’s ponds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

