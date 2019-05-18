Parvovirus costing the DOA, Animal Law facing review

Cayman’s Animal Law comes under review as the Department of Agriculture (DOA) grapples with the now 50 dogs seized from a Prospect home. The DOA is looking into the legislation to determine what changes are needed when it comes to areas like illegal breeding. Last week the DOA animal shelter was under quarantine after the deadly Parvo-virus was discovered among some of the seized dogs. That’s why the team at the DOA said it had to lock down its animal rescue shelter, but that comes at a price.

“No animals are coming in or going out of the shelter, which has made us now suspend our normal operations dealing with stray dogs, so this is really the reason for the quarantine,” said DOA’s assistant Director Brian Crichlow. The discovery of Parvovirus among the seized dogs triggered the quarantine. “In a situation like this with a large number of animals that haven’t had primary healthcare, that haven’t been probably vaccinated, that is under stress. It’s a perfect situation for these diseases to spread,” said Mr. Crichlow.

He said the DOA needed additional support to deal with the growing situation in its shelter, so they turned to local veterinarians for help. “Clinics have stepped up, given donations, certain medications and certain services that we don’t stock normally.” Mr. Crichlow said even though treating the dogs is costly, they still want to secure homes for the animals. He urged the public to be patient. “It’s important that you find homes for the dogs, and also we have to consider the logistics of spaying and neutering before going into their forever homes,” said Mr. Crichlow.

There is no indication when the quarantine will be lifted, but Mr. Crichlow said when the dogs are ready for adoption the public will know. As for the Animal Law review, there’s no word on when it will be completed, but ministry officials said it is a priority.

