Photogrammetry study focuses impacts of Damselfish on coral reefs

One visiting scientist, working in collaboration with the Department of Environment, is using photogrammetry to study Cayman’s damselfish and their impact on coral reefs.

“Photogrammetry allows us to take one big snapshot of the reef and create a 3-D model of the reef,” said Katrin Frosin, a master’s student at Bangor University in Wales and visiting scientist with the DOE.

Photogrammetry gives a detailed visual depiction of the structural complexity of Cayman’s coral reefs.

The DOE has used photogrammetry for various projects in the past. Ms. Frosin is using the technique to advance our understanding of damselfish.

“They’re very, very territorial herbivores. They eat algae and they farm and algae, so you can call them algae farmers with a little garden basically,” said Ms. Frosin.

Ms. Frosin is studying how these algae farmers are impacting the reefs around them.

“They are very selective for preferred algae species that they farm so they will remove any species that they don’t prefer off of coral and off of algae and also off of other herbivores, and they aggressively defend their territories against any other intruding fish, no matter the size really,” said Ms. Frosin.

With support from DOE research officer, Cody Panton surveys a transect with a specially designed three-camera rig.

“The system we are using, with the central camera with a birdseye view on to the reef and two cameras on an angle, that cut kind of into the sides which allows us to not just capture the top of corals. But also capture overhangs and any kind of structure that might be rounded or sloping.”

These images will be stitched together to construct a 3-D model of the reef that can be studied later.

“Regarding structural complexity, which is what I am mainly looking at, I can extract different variables to tell me how complex the reefs are in each single micro-habitat,” said Ms. Frosin.

Ms. Frosin told Cayman 27 photogrammetry helps researchers get the most out of their diving time.

“The weather doesn’t always play along, we are not always able to get into the field, and we have quite a lot of data to collect. It allows us to take it back to the office with us,” said Ms. Frosin.

Ms. Frosin told Cayman 27 the next step is to generate the 3-D models from Tuesday’s (7 May) source videos. After that she can assess the amount of coral cover versus algae, and the general structural complexity of the reefs.

