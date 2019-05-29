Tomlinson Furniture
Police arrest Nigerian man wanted for fraud

May 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Wanted man Kenneth Emeka Ajana is in police custody.
Police said they arrested the 50-year-old Nigerian on Tuesday (28 May) morning.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after the RCIPS triggered an alert for him.
Officers together with Customs and Border Control personnel detained the man without incident.
He was wanted for fraud.
Police have declined to share details on the nature of the allegations leveled against him.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine.
He has been on the run for just under a month. He is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in Bodden Town.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

