Police chase ends with man and woman behind bars

May 9, 2019
Andrel Harris
A Bodden Town man and woman, find themselves behind bars for fleeing from police, after being signaled to pull over.

Cayman 27 crews were on the scene as officers cordoned off Safe Haven Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on 9 May.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RCIPS said the man and woman were signaled to stop by police while in West Bay. Instead of pulling over, the pair drove off and police followed.

The car eventually came to a stop in Safe Haven, at which time officers said the man and woman fled on foot. A short time later they were located and arrested.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Police said he was also wanted on charges of wounding with intent, among others.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being an accessary after the fact, as well as, having the intent to impede his apprehension.

At last check, police said they were both still in custody and the matter remains under investigation.

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

