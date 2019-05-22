Police commissioners aim to stay one step ahead of today’s criminals

The region’s top cops are aiming to stay one step ahead of today’s brand of cyber-savvy criminals. Fighting these rapidly evolving criminal enterprises takes centre stage at the 34th annual Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police conference being held in Grand Cayman.

“Our law-enforcement agencies need to stay one step ahead and continuously adapt to respond to the ever-changing threat,” said H.E. Martyn Roper during his welcome remarks during Tuesday’s (21 May) opening ceremony.

The four-day conference sets out to improve regional policing effectiveness in today’s changing world.

“Every part of our region is being impacted by concerns over crime and the perception that our communities are becoming less safe places in which to live and do business,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin said Cayman is on its way in reducing crime. He touted a series of changes, he said, have already better secured our borders, but collaboration is also key to regional security.

“We have worked jointly to respond to a range of new threats ranging from cybercrime to money laundering,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

“Our communities get to know about the burglaries and thefts, guns, drugs, crime, all of the stuff is very visible and very tangible,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

He said the iceberg theory applies to crime, saying the public only sees what’s above the surface, when much bigger threats may lurk below.

“Traditional crimes are giving way to more sophisticated technical multifaceted complex crimes that span borders and require the courage to corporate and collaborate to tackle criminal enterprises,” said Commissioner Byrne.

While police must adjust its methods to respond to today’s rapidly-evolving criminal threats, Commissioner Byrne said law enforcement’s ultimate objective remains to follow the money, confiscate the criminal assets, and dismantle their criminal enterprises.

The conference continues on Wednesday (22 May), where attendees will examine innovations in policing technology.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

