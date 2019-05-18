Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Police hunt for suspect in Shedden Road robbery

May 17, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are on the hunt for one suspect after a robbery at knifepoint in George Town.
The thief made off with jewelry, cash and debit cards in the incident.
It happened Wednesday (15 May), but the police made it public Friday (17 May).
Police said the victim was asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on Shedden Road when he was awoken by an unknown man armed with a knife. The culprit demanded PIN numbers from the man before fleeing the scene. Afterward, the man discovered that several personal items had been taken from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as 5″ 8′ tall. He has long, black, “unkempt” hair. He is brown in complexion, with a slim build, and has a long, bony face.
Investigations continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: