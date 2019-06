A mid-afternoon police operation shuts down Archie’s Bar Friday (31 May) as officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Customs and Border Control descended on Shedden Road, George Town establishment.

Details remain few, but when Cayman 27 crew arrived on the scene, officers along with K-9s were searching the premises. At the time no one was in custody.

Check back for details on this developing story.

