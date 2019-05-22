Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Police release ID of man found dead in car

May 21, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police release the identity of the man found dead in a car on Friday (17 May) afternoon in George Town.
He is 56-year-old Canadian Graham Heron.
They said they are still awaiting a cause of death.
Police could not confirm nor deny that foul play is suspected.
Mr. Heron was found at the Lakeside apartment complex.

They said he lived and worked in the Cayman Islands.
Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.
Fire officers had to cut open the white Honda mini-van for EMT’s to treat the man.
However, he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Investigations continue.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: