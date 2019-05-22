Police release ID of man found dead in car

Police release the identity of the man found dead in a car on Friday (17 May) afternoon in George Town.

He is 56-year-old Canadian Graham Heron.

They said they are still awaiting a cause of death.

Police could not confirm nor deny that foul play is suspected.

Mr. Heron was found at the Lakeside apartment complex.

They said he lived and worked in the Cayman Islands.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Fire officers had to cut open the white Honda mini-van for EMT’s to treat the man.

However, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Investigations continue.

