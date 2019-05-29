Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Police seize 38 ganja plants in Bodden Town

May 28, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police seize 38 ganja plants in Bodden Town.
It happened last Wednesday (22 May), but police only made it public Tuesday (28 May).
Police said they became aware that ganja was growing in the vicinity of Ranch Road in Bodden Town.
Acting on that tip officers conducted an operation.
They found the mature ganja plants on a property in the area.
No one has been held in connection with the plants.
No street value for the plants was given.
The matter remains under police investigation.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: