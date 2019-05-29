Police seize 38 ganja plants in Bodden Town.

It happened last Wednesday (22 May), but police only made it public Tuesday (28 May).

Police said they became aware that ganja was growing in the vicinity of Ranch Road in Bodden Town.

Acting on that tip officers conducted an operation.

They found the mature ganja plants on a property in the area.

No one has been held in connection with the plants.

No street value for the plants was given.

The matter remains under police investigation.

